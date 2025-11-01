FC Halifax Town v Exeter City: FA Cup LIVE
Exeter team
Whitworth, Niskanen, Sweeney, Fitzwater, Andrew, Higgins, McMillan, McDonald, Brierley, Cole, Wareham. Subs: Bycroft, Woodhouse, Turns, Dean, Francis, Oakes, Aitchison, Wilson, Magennis.
Shaymen
Same starting XI for Town, but Cody Johnson returns to the bench.
Team news
Town team
Johnson, Latty-Fairweather, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.
Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Smith, Tarima, C Johnson, Jenkins, Warburton, Devonport.
Form guide
Halifax: Brackley (h) W 2-1, Southport (FAC a) W 3-1, Truro (a) L 2-1, Leeds u21s (NLC h) W 3-0, York (h) D 1-1
Exeter: Lincoln (a) W 1-0, Reading (h) D 1-1, Stockport (a) L 1-0, Plymouth (h) W 2-0, Arsenal u21s (EFL Trophy h) W 4-3
Elsewhere in the FA Cup
It’s basically been goals, goals, goals so far. Luton beat Forest Green 4-3 last night and Chelmsford are about to beat Braintree at home 4-1
Reminder
Today’s tie - and every other one Town might be involved in from now on - has to be settled on the day, so there’ll be extra time and penalties if needed
In the opposition dugout
Gary Caldwell played for Newcastle United, Darlington, Coventry City, Derby County, Hibernian, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and won 55 international caps for Scotland during his career. His managerial career has seen him take charge of Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle and he has been Exeter boss since October 2022, guiding the club to mid-table finishes in each of his seasons at the helm.
Match odds
Halifax win 13/5, draw 12/5, Exeter win 24/25
In the league this season
Halifax - 8th: PL16 W7 D4 L5 F24 A24 GD0 Pts25
Exeter - 18th: PL14 W5 D1 L8 F14 A14 GD0 Pts16
Stat
The last time Exeter scored more than once in an away game was in their 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers on April 12
Today's ref
Andrew Miller has shown 23 yellow cards and one red card in six games this season. His sole red card came in Halifax's 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe in August, when he sent-off Scunthorpe's Branden Horton in the first-half.
Stat
Exeter have failed to score in five of their eight away games this season
Previously
The last time Town played Exeter was Sat, March 29, 2008
It finished 1-0 to Exeter
The Town team was: Mawson, Doughty, Gaia, Wright, Ainge, Kearney, Griffith, Heslop, Forrest, Killeen, Shaw. Subs: Legzdins, Atherton, Harban, Whitehouse, Taylor.