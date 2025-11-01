Live

FC Halifax Town v Exeter City: FA Cup LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Nov 2025, 12:58 GMT
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup first round tie against Exeter City at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

14:10 GMT

Exeter team

Whitworth, Niskanen, Sweeney, Fitzwater, Andrew, Higgins, McMillan, McDonald, Brierley, Cole, Wareham. Subs: Bycroft, Woodhouse, Turns, Dean, Francis, Oakes, Aitchison, Wilson, Magennis.

14:03 GMT

Shaymen

Same starting XI for Town, but Cody Johnson returns to the bench.

14:02 GMT

Team news

Town team

Johnson, Latty-Fairweather, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.

Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Smith, Tarima, C Johnson, Jenkins, Warburton, Devonport.

13:57 GMT

Form guide

Halifax: Brackley (h) W 2-1, Southport (FAC a) W 3-1, Truro (a) L 2-1, Leeds u21s (NLC h) W 3-0, York (h) D 1-1

Exeter: Lincoln (a) W 1-0, Reading (h) D 1-1, Stockport (a) L 1-0, Plymouth (h) W 2-0, Arsenal u21s (EFL Trophy h) W 4-3

13:52 GMT

Elsewhere in the FA Cup

It’s basically been goals, goals, goals so far. Luton beat Forest Green 4-3 last night and Chelmsford are about to beat Braintree at home 4-1

13:51 GMT

Reminder

Today’s tie - and every other one Town might be involved in from now on - has to be settled on the day, so there’ll be extra time and penalties if needed

13:49 GMT

In the opposition dugout

Gary Caldwell played for Newcastle United, Darlington, Coventry City, Derby County, Hibernian, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and won 55 international caps for Scotland during his career. His managerial career has seen him take charge of Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle and he has been Exeter boss since October 2022, guiding the club to mid-table finishes in each of his seasons at the helm.

13:44 GMT

Match odds

Halifax win 13/5, draw 12/5, Exeter win 24/25

13:43 GMT

In the league this season

Halifax - 8th: PL16 W7 D4 L5 F24 A24 GD0 Pts25

Exeter - 18th: PL14 W5 D1 L8 F14 A14 GD0 Pts16

13:42 GMT

Stat

The last time Exeter scored more than once in an away game was in their 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers on April 12

13:39 GMT

13:37 GMT

Today's ref

Andrew Miller has shown 23 yellow cards and one red card in six games this season. His sole red card came in Halifax's 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe in August, when he sent-off Scunthorpe's Branden Horton in the first-half.

13:36 GMT

13:35 GMT

13:28 GMT

Stat

Exeter have failed to score in five of their eight away games this season

13:24 GMT

13:23 GMT

Previously

The last time Town played Exeter was Sat, March 29, 2008

It finished 1-0 to Exeter

The Town team was: Mawson, Doughty, Gaia, Wright, Ainge, Kearney, Griffith, Heslop, Forrest, Killeen, Shaw. Subs: Legzdins, Atherton, Harban, Whitehouse, Taylor.

13:21 GMT

