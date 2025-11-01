FC Halifax Town v Exeter City: FA Cup LIVE

Gary Caldwell played for Newcastle United, Darlington, Coventry City, Derby County, Hibernian, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and won 55 international caps for Scotland during his career. His managerial career has seen him take charge of Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle and he has been Exeter boss since October 2022, guiding the club to mid-table finishes in each of his seasons at the helm.