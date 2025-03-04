FC Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers LIVE
Halifax 2-1 Forest Green
Undoubtedly one of Town’s best results of the season
My god they worked hard for that
Still no whistle, Town fans seething here about how long its going on for
I think that player has now been sent off for something he said to the ref
Stoppage for an injury to an FGR player now
A FGR player has been booked
Think its a Town free kick
Ref has gone over to talk with one of his assistants
No one knows what is happeninghere
Free kick taken short to waste some time
Town free kick on the left 25 yds out. A couple of tasty tackles in the moments before that too with Town giving it their all to protect this lead
Corner comes to nothing
Shot deflected over for a FGR corner
Desperate defending by Town
5 added mins
Shot from the left of the box flashes just off target from FGR
Johnson catches it brilliantly
FGR corner
McAllister off for Fleming
Corner cleared
FGR corner
Pugh on for Evans
