Live

FC Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:07 BST
The ShayThe Shay
The Shay
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Forest Green Rovers at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers LIVE

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:44 BST

FT

Halifax 2-1 Forest Green

Undoubtedly one of Town’s best results of the season

My god they worked hard for that

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:43 BST

99

Still no whistle, Town fans seething here about how long its going on for

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:43 BST

98

I think that player has now been sent off for something he said to the ref

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:42 BST

98

Stoppage for an injury to an FGR player now

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:41 BST

97

A FGR player has been booked

Think its a Town free kick

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:41 BST

96

Ref has gone over to talk with one of his assistants

No one knows what is happeninghere

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:39 BST

95

Free kick taken short to waste some time

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:38 BST

94

Town free kick on the left 25 yds out. A couple of tasty tackles in the moments before that too with Town giving it their all to protect this lead

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:36 BST

92

Corner comes to nothing

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:36 BST

92

Shot deflected over for a FGR corner

Desperate defending by Town

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:35 BST

91

5 added mins

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

90

Shot from the left of the box flashes just off target from FGR

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:33 BST

89

Johnson catches it brilliantly

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:33 BST

89

FGR corner

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

88

McAllister off for Fleming

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

87

Corner cleared

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

87

FGR corner

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:30 BST

86

Pugh on for Evans

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice