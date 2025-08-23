FC Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Looks like Hobson will continue
Hobson seemed to injure himself about 5 mins ago but has played on - could be forced off here. ANOTHER centre half injury!
Bamba goes down and handles the ball expecting to get a free kick, ref gives a Town free kick for handball
Hobson down injured
Free kick by Haughton cleared inside the box
FGR free kick left of centre 35 yds out
Disappointing goal to concede from Town’s point of view
Shot from range parried by Johnson and the rebound is converted by Bamba
Goal FGR
Cross from the left by Cooke straight to the keeper
C Johnson excellent so far for Town
Free kick cleared, follow up cross goes for a goal kick
Good run down the left by TLF before he wins a free kick
Shot by Bamba edge of the box is blocked
FGR corner
Bit of a stalemate so far. FGR have had the ball in decent areas but not done enough with it
Corner leads to a low shot from the left of the box going behind for a Town goal kick
Shot from a tight angle is turned behind for a FGR corner
Nice move by FGR before a low cross from the left is cleared by Hobson
Only effort on target so far has come from Town