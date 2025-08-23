Live

FC Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 13:10 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s first home game of the season against Forest Green Rovers.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

15:29 BST

30

Looks like Hobson will continue

15:29 BST

29

Hobson seemed to injure himself about 5 mins ago but has played on - could be forced off here. ANOTHER centre half injury!

15:28 BST

28

Bamba goes down and handles the ball expecting to get a free kick, ref gives a Town free kick for handball

Hobson down injured

15:26 BST

27

Free kick by Haughton cleared inside the box

15:25 BST

26

FGR free kick left of centre 35 yds out

15:23 BST

24

Disappointing goal to concede from Town’s point of view

15:22 BST

23

Shot from range parried by Johnson and the rebound is converted by Bamba

15:22 BST

23

Goal FGR

15:21 BST

22

Cross from the left by Cooke straight to the keeper

C Johnson excellent so far for Town

15:20 BST

21

Free kick cleared, follow up cross goes for a goal kick

15:19 BST

20

Good run down the left by TLF before he wins a free kick

15:19 BST

20

Shot by Bamba edge of the box is blocked

15:18 BST

19

FGR corner

15:18 BST

18

Bit of a stalemate so far. FGR have had the ball in decent areas but not done enough with it

15:15 BST

16

Corner leads to a low shot from the left of the box going behind for a Town goal kick

15:15 BST

15

Shot from a tight angle is turned behind for a FGR corner

15:14 BST

15

Nice move by FGR before a low cross from the left is cleared by Hobson

15:14 BST

14

Only effort on target so far has come from Town

