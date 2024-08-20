FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE

Darren Drysdale showed six yellow in his first match as referee this season, a 2-2 draw between Notts County and Fleetwood in which he awarded Notts County a late penalty. Last season, he showed 124 yellow cards and and five red cards in 34 games. His only other game in charge of Halifax was their 0-0 draw at Morecambe in the FA Cup on November 10, 2018.