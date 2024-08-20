Live

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:49 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

19:38 BST

Stat

Halifax are unbeaten against Gateshead in their last 17 meetings.

19:37 BST

19:35 BST

ICYMI - Millington's message ahead of tonight's game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/lets-show-who-we-are-millingtons-message-as-shaymen-aim-to-bounce-back-against-gateshead-4747473

19:31 BST

19:29 BST

Last season

Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71 Gateshead: 6th - PL46 W22 D9 L15 F88 A64 GD24 Pts 75

19:23 BST

Ex-Town man

Gateshead's Jean Belehouan played twice for Town during the 2020-21 season - starting in the 1-1 draw at King's Lynn Town and the 2-1 home defeat to Southport in January 2021

19:15 BST

In the opposition dugout

Former Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot took charge after the departure of Mike Williamson to MK Dons and has impressively maintained The Heed's status as a promotion challenger in the table and their goalscoring prowess as a team.

19:07 BST

19:03 BST

Stat

Gateshead's last win v Halifax was 2-0n in an FA Cup tie in Nov 2000 - the Town team that day: L Butler, C Wilder, P Murphy, C Rezai, P Stoneman, I Richards, N Wainwright, S Thompson, S Kerrigan, G Jones, S Hawe. Subs: A Parks, G Mitchell, C Middleton, R Herbert, S Oleksewycz.

19:00 BST

Gateshead

Brooks, Belehouan, Storey, Richardson, Worman, Booty, Adom, Whelan, Butterfield, McGowan, Oseni. Subs: Moss, Haunstrup, Allan, Beck, Colkett, Thompson.

18:57 BST

Town

Bit surprised Town are unchanged. Chris Millington gives the team another chance to put things right from Saturday.

18:56 BST

Shaymen

Town team Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Pugh, Jenkins, Evans, Cappello, Oluwabori, Cooke, George. Subs: Ford, Arthur, Bray, Cosgrave, Sinfield, Emmerson, Hoti.

18:42 BST

18:41 BST

Highlights from Gateshead's last game - a 2-0 win at Woking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbeIzhrTTkc

18:33 BST

Today's ref

Darren Drysdale showed six yellow in his first match as referee this season, a 2-2 draw between Notts County and Fleetwood in which he awarded Notts County a late penalty. Last season, he showed 124 yellow cards and and five red cards in 34 games. His only other game in charge of Halifax was their 0-0 draw at Morecambe in the FA Cup on November 10, 2018.

18:29 BST

Tonight's National League games

Woking v Dag & Red Barnet v Forest Green Southend v Boston Utd  Yeovil v Ebbsfleet York v Rochdale  Maidenhead v Altrincham  Oldham v Fylde  Eastleigh v Solihull M  Halifax v Gateshead  Braintree v Aldershot  Wealdstone v Sutton Utd  Tamworth v Hartlepool

18:23 BST

ICYMI - Our predicted Shaymen line-up for tonight's game against Gateshead

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-side-for-their-home-game-against-gateshead-4748132

18:23 BST

Big Sam

Huge shout-out to Town’s skipper Sam Johnson, who will be making his 400th appearance for the club tonight. Absolutely fantastic servant.

