FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE
Stat
Halifax are unbeaten against Gateshead in their last 17 meetings.
Last season
Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71 Gateshead: 6th - PL46 W22 D9 L15 F88 A64 GD24 Pts 75
Ex-Town man
Gateshead's Jean Belehouan played twice for Town during the 2020-21 season - starting in the 1-1 draw at King's Lynn Town and the 2-1 home defeat to Southport in January 2021
In the opposition dugout
Former Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot took charge after the departure of Mike Williamson to MK Dons and has impressively maintained The Heed's status as a promotion challenger in the table and their goalscoring prowess as a team.
Stat
Gateshead's last win v Halifax was 2-0n in an FA Cup tie in Nov 2000 - the Town team that day: L Butler, C Wilder, P Murphy, C Rezai, P Stoneman, I Richards, N Wainwright, S Thompson, S Kerrigan, G Jones, S Hawe. Subs: A Parks, G Mitchell, C Middleton, R Herbert, S Oleksewycz.
Gateshead
Brooks, Belehouan, Storey, Richardson, Worman, Booty, Adom, Whelan, Butterfield, McGowan, Oseni. Subs: Moss, Haunstrup, Allan, Beck, Colkett, Thompson.
Town
Bit surprised Town are unchanged. Chris Millington gives the team another chance to put things right from Saturday.
Shaymen
Town team Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Pugh, Jenkins, Evans, Cappello, Oluwabori, Cooke, George. Subs: Ford, Arthur, Bray, Cosgrave, Sinfield, Emmerson, Hoti.
Highlights from Gateshead's last game - a 2-0 win at Woking
Today's ref
Darren Drysdale showed six yellow in his first match as referee this season, a 2-2 draw between Notts County and Fleetwood in which he awarded Notts County a late penalty. Last season, he showed 124 yellow cards and and five red cards in 34 games. His only other game in charge of Halifax was their 0-0 draw at Morecambe in the FA Cup on November 10, 2018.
Tonight's National League games
Woking v Dag & Red Barnet v Forest Green Southend v Boston Utd Yeovil v Ebbsfleet York v Rochdale Maidenhead v Altrincham Oldham v Fylde Eastleigh v Solihull M Halifax v Gateshead Braintree v Aldershot Wealdstone v Sutton Utd Tamworth v Hartlepool
Big Sam
Huge shout-out to Town’s skipper Sam Johnson, who will be making his 400th appearance for the club tonight. Absolutely fantastic servant.
