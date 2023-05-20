Here is our preview of the FA Trophy final between FC Halifax Town and Gateshead

Venue: Wembley

Date: Sunday, May 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off: 4.15pm

Action from Halifax's game at Gateshead earlier this season

Referee: Darren England has shown 109 yellow cards and three red cards in 29 games this season. The official has taken charge of games in the Premier League, Europa Conference League, Championship, League Cup and FA Cup this season. England was in charge of Town's play-off final win at Brackley in 2013.

In the league this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: 11th - PL46 W16 D13 L17 F49 A48 GD1 Pts61

Gateshead: 14th - PL46 W15 D15 L16 F67 A62 GD5 Pts59

Last five games

Halifax: Maidstone (h) W 3-0, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 0-0, Woking (a) W 1-0, Eastleigh (h) D 1-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead: Bromley (h) L 3-0, Dorking (h) D 0-0, Woking (a) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (h) W 4-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (14), Milli Alli (11), Rob Harker (10), Jamie Cooke (6), Harvey Gilmour (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Gateshead: Adam Campbell (16), Marcus Dinanga (7), Owen Bailey (8), Greg Olley (8), Dan Ward (7), Danny Elliott (6), Paul Blackett (4), Will Harris (4), Kamil Conteh (4), Louis Storey (3), Aaron Martin (3), Robbie Tinkler (2), Conor Carty, Ethan Pye, Kenton Richardson, Stephen Wearne, Connor Pani, Tom Allen, Lirak Hasani, Dan Jarvis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager: Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson joined Gateshead as a player in 2018, guiding them into the play-offs as boss in 2020 before securing promotion last season, leading him to be linked with the vacancies at Barrow, Hartlepool and Notts County over the summer.

Last season: 1st in National League North

One to watch: Former Newcastle youngster Adam Campbell has scored 16 goals for Gateshead this season, including four in his last three games. The diminutive forward has a strong work ethic and is capable of scoring some spectacular goals as well as setting them up for others - he is also in double-figures for assists this term.

Head-to-head: Played 65, Halifax wins 17, draws 22, Gateshead wins 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at the Gateshead International Stadium back in March.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 15 games.

Halifax took 18 points from the last 24 available at the end of the league season, winning five of their last seven games.

Gateshead took 19 points from their last 27 available, winning six of their last nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town keeper Sam Johnson ended the season with the joint-highest number of clean sheets in the National League (17).

Only Maidenhead and Yeovil scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (49)

Gateshead have scored in 11 of their last 13 games, while Halifax have scored in 10 of their last 12 outings.

Gateshead are yet to win against Halifax since The Shaymen reformed in 2008, losing 10 times and drawing four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead's last win against Halifax was a 2-0 win in the FA Cup at The Shay in November 2000.

Halifax have kept three clean sheets in their five FA Trophy matches this season and have kept four clean sheets in their last six league matches.

Gateshead have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches.

Rob Harker has scored Halifax's last four goals, netting them in his last five appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Campbell has scored five goals in his last six appearances for Gateshead.

Halifax won three penalty shoot-outs to reach the final, with Gateshead winning two shoot-outs. Both clubs progressed through the semi-finals on penalties.

The game will go to extra-time if it ends as a draw after 90 minutes