FC Halifax Town v King's Lynn LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against King's Lynn at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:54 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action with updates throughout the evening, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

FC Halifax Town v King’s Lynn LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:53

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:53

8

Shot by Senior blocked and cleared

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:53

8

That leads to a corner

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:52

7

Slew bursts down the left and wins a free kick, crossing chance

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:51

6

Green tries to find Warren down the right but his pass is over hit

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:50

5

Fairly even start to the game, KL seeing a bit of the ball

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:48

3

Corner cleared

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:48

2

Fluid move leads to a Town corner

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:47

1

The King’s Lynn chairman is sat on the press bench doing radio co-commentary

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:46

1W

We’re underway!

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 19:44

Here we go

Town in all blue, King’s Lynn in all yellow

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
FC Halifax TownNational LeaguePete Wild