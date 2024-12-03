Live

FC Halifax Town v Leeds United under 21s LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:48 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League Cup clash against Leeds United under 21s from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Leeds United under 21s LIVE

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:05 BST

Creswell scores, Leeds win it 5-3 on pens

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:04 BST

Cresswell for Leeds, who will win if he scores

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:04 BST

Cooke scores 3-4

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:04 BST

Cooke now for Town

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:04 BST

Chambers scores 2-4

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:03 BST

Chambers now for Leeds

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:03 BST

Adetoro scores - 2-3

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:02 BST

Adetoro to take Town’s next spot kick

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:02 BST

Toulson scores 1-3

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:02 BST

Dan Toulson up next for Leeds

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:01 BST

Hoti scores 1-2

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:01 BST

Hoti up next for Town

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:01 BST

Chadwick scores 0-2

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:00 BST

Rhys Chadwick with Leeds’ next penalty

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:00 BST

Saved - still 0-1

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 20:59 BST

Senior with Town’s first spot kick

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 20:59 BST

Snowdon scores 0-1

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 20:58 BST

Leeds will tak ethe first one, Joe Snowdon, who came within seconds of scoring Leeds’ winner

