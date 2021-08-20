FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead preview

Action from last season's game between Halifax and Maidenhead at The Shay, Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 21

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Paul Marsden. Sent off both managers, Jeff King and Danny Williams when Town lost 1-0 at home to Wealdstone last season.

Odds: Halifax win 3/4, draw 5/2, Maidenhead win 10/3

Pre-season

Halifax: Farsley (a) D 0-0, Carlisle (a) L 3-0, Guiseley (a) W 2-1

Maidenhead: Leyton Orient (h) L 2-1, Staines Town (a) W 6-0, Farnborough (a) D 1-1, Reading u23 (h) D 1-1, Bristol Rovers (a) D 1-1, Bournemouth u23 (h) W 4-2

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017.

Last season: 13th in National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Sam Barratt scored 15 goals for Maidenhead last season, having re-joined them last summer from Southend.

Match facts: Town have won eight of their 13 opening day games since re-forming in 2008.

Maidenhead have won four of their previous six games at The Shay.

Last time they met: Goals from Jake Hyde and Jeff King helped Town to a 2-1 win at Maidenhead in the penultimate game of last season.

National League fixtures:

Torquay v Altrincham

Barnet v Notts Co

Aldershot v Chesterfield

Halifax v Maidenhead

Stockport v Dag & Red

King’s Lynn v Southend

Wealdstone v Woking

Solihull v Wrexham