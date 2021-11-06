FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round clash with Maidenhead United from the Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:18 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:30

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:30

Stat

Since beating Halifax on the opening day of the season, Maidenhead have failed to win any of their subsequent five away games.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:18

Money, money, money

A reminder that the winners today (or on Tuesday if it’s a replay) will pocket £22,629 in prize money

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:13

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:12

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup first round clash with Maidenhead United at The Shay. Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

