Live

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

16:51 BST

FT

Halifax 0-2 Maidenhead

No shots on target from Town and no win in six.

16:50 BST

94

Corner headed over by Galvin

16:49 BST

94

Town corner

16:48 BST

93

The gap back down to 4 points - Southend and Alty still losing

Town free kick comes to nothing

16:48 BST

Town now down to 6th

16:48 BST

92

Absolutely no sign of Town producing even a consolation - ref might as well end it now

16:46 BST

90

5 added mins

16:45 BST

88

Delicate chip by the ex Town loanee McCoulsky over Savin

Boos at The Shay

Smith off for Welch-Hayes and Sho-Silva on for McCoulsky

16:44 BST

88

2-0 Maidenhead, game over

16:43 BST

88

Latty-Fairweather off for Cochrane

16:43 BST

87

Sutcliffe and Bray on for Cappello and Bray

16:42 BST

86

Superb shot across goal from the left of the box into the bottom corner

16:41 BST

86

Goal for Maidenhead - Barratt

16:41 BST

85

Play resumes

16:39 BST

84

Alty and Southend still losing thank goodness so the gap is actually up 5 points as it stands

16:38 BST

83

Break in play for a Maidenhead injury

16:38 BST

83

Cross from the left by MU is cleared

Game on a knife edge now. Pretty much next goal wins I think

16:36 BST

80

Cross from the left fired into the box, parried by Savin and cleared

Thomas on for Nkrumah

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownMaidenhead United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice