FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
Halifax 0-2 Maidenhead
No shots on target from Town and no win in six.
Corner headed over by Galvin
Town corner
The gap back down to 4 points - Southend and Alty still losing
Town free kick comes to nothing
Town now down to 6th
Absolutely no sign of Town producing even a consolation - ref might as well end it now
5 added mins
Delicate chip by the ex Town loanee McCoulsky over Savin
Boos at The Shay
Smith off for Welch-Hayes and Sho-Silva on for McCoulsky
2-0 Maidenhead, game over
Latty-Fairweather off for Cochrane
Sutcliffe and Bray on for Cappello and Bray
Superb shot across goal from the left of the box into the bottom corner
Goal for Maidenhead - Barratt
Play resumes
Alty and Southend still losing thank goodness so the gap is actually up 5 points as it stands
Break in play for a Maidenhead injury
Cross from the left by MU is cleared
Game on a knife edge now. Pretty much next goal wins I think
Cross from the left fired into the box, parried by Savin and cleared
Thomas on for Nkrumah
