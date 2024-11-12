FC Halifax Town v Middlesbrough under 21s LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen.
Halifax 1-4 Middlesbrough u21s
Back to back defeats for Town in the National League Cup
Probably sums it up for Town - George gets an opening 30 yards out but his pass is wayward and goes for a goal kick
No lack of effort from Town but execution just hasn’t been there
There’ll be 3 added minutes
Town have just been outclassed in both boxes tonight for me. In between the boxes there’s been nothing between the teams really
That fourth goal has taken the sting out of the game now, Town know it’s over as a contest
No way is this a 4-1 game - scoreline flatters Boro, but that’s not to take away from their finishing, they’ve been clinical in front of goal
Lennon on for Finch
1-4 - hat-trick for Sonny Finch. Another cool finish one on one
Pugh lashes a shot just wide from 20 yards
McCabe replaced by Traore
Low shot by Oluwabori from the right of the box saved low down by Connor
Corner cleared
Another Town corner
Low cross by Hoti cleared for a corner
Game still not over - Town certainly don’t believe it is
Att: 256
George puts the ball in the net but he was offside - Bray had a shot that was saved from the corner
Shot by Waters blocked for a corner
Thought Nkrumah had a good game on the left for Boro - strong runner with a good delivery from wide areas
