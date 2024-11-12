Live

FC Halifax Town v Middlesbrough under 21s LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:56 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League Cup game against Middlesbrough under 21s at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:50 GMT

FT

Halifax 1-4 Middlesbrough u21s

Back to back defeats for Town in the National League Cup

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:48 GMT

92

Probably sums it up for Town - George gets an opening 30 yards out but his pass is wayward and goes for a goal kick

No lack of effort from Town but execution just hasn’t been there

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:46 GMT

90

There’ll be 3 added minutes

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:46 GMT

89

Town have just been outclassed in both boxes tonight for me. In between the boxes there’s been nothing between the teams really

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:43 GMT

87

That fourth goal has taken the sting out of the game now, Town know it’s over as a contest

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:40 GMT

84

No way is this a 4-1 game - scoreline flatters Boro, but that’s not to take away from their finishing, they’ve been clinical in front of goal

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:39 GMT

83

Lennon on for Finch

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:38 GMT

81

1-4 - hat-trick for Sonny Finch. Another cool finish one on one

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:37 GMT

80

Pugh lashes a shot just wide from 20 yards

McCabe replaced by Traore

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:35 GMT

79

Low shot by Oluwabori from the right of the box saved low down by Connor

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:32 GMT

76

Corner cleared

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:32 GMT

76

Another Town corner

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:31 GMT

75

Low cross by Hoti cleared for a corner

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:30 GMT

74

Game still not over - Town certainly don’t believe it is

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:30 GMT

74

Att: 256

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:27 GMT

71

George puts the ball in the net but he was offside - Bray had a shot that was saved from the corner

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:27 GMT

70

Shot by Waters blocked for a corner

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:25 GMT

68

Thought Nkrumah had a good game on the left for Boro - strong runner with a good delivery from wide areas

