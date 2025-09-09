Live

FC Halifax Town v Middlesbrough under 21s LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:50 BST
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s opening National League Cup game of the season as they host Middlesbrough under 21s at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

20:49 BST

FT

Halifax 2-1 Middlesbrough under 21s

20:47 BST

92

Corner and follow up cross cleared before a shot flashes across goal and just wide

20:47 BST

91

Shot deflects behind for another Boro corner

20:46 BST

91

Boro corner

20:46 BST

91

3 added mins

20:45 BST

89

And its exactly the response Adam Lakeland would have wanted to a) going a goal down and b) Saturday’s defeat at Southend

20:43 BST

88

Overall I think a draw would probably be fair, but credit to Town, they’ve got better as the game’s gone on and Boro have got worse

20:41 BST

86

Nice to see Town scoring from a set piece as much as anything

20:40 BST

84

Goal for Town, cracking free kick crossed in by Turner-Cooke and a lovely first time finish by Devonport

20:39 BST

84

Town free kick, crossing chance from the left

20:37 BST

82

Coulson off for Hamelberg

20:36 BST

81

Corner sent off target by Warburton

20:35 BST

80

Low shot by Cappello saved by the keeper’s foot

Town corner

20:35 BST

80

Free kick cleared

Hayes-Green back on

20:34 BST

79

Devonport wins Town a free kick, crossing chance on the right

20:33 BST

78

Hayes-Green has injured himself heading the ball out of play. Its either cramp or his hamstring’s gone

20:31 BST

76

Cappello at left wing now with TLF at LB

20:31 BST

75

Corner comes to nothing

Latty-Fairweather in for Bray, Sutcliffe on for Tarima and Warburton for Harris

