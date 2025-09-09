FC Halifax Town v Middlesbrough under 21s LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Halifax 2-1 Middlesbrough under 21s
Corner and follow up cross cleared before a shot flashes across goal and just wide
Shot deflects behind for another Boro corner
Boro corner
3 added mins
And its exactly the response Adam Lakeland would have wanted to a) going a goal down and b) Saturday’s defeat at Southend
Overall I think a draw would probably be fair, but credit to Town, they’ve got better as the game’s gone on and Boro have got worse
Nice to see Town scoring from a set piece as much as anything
Goal for Town, cracking free kick crossed in by Turner-Cooke and a lovely first time finish by Devonport
Town free kick, crossing chance from the left
Coulson off for Hamelberg
Corner sent off target by Warburton
Low shot by Cappello saved by the keeper’s foot
Town corner
Free kick cleared
Hayes-Green back on
Devonport wins Town a free kick, crossing chance on the right
Hayes-Green has injured himself heading the ball out of play. Its either cramp or his hamstring’s gone
Cappello at left wing now with TLF at LB
Corner comes to nothing
Latty-Fairweather in for Bray, Sutcliffe on for Tarima and Warburton for Harris