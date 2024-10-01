FC Halifax Town v Newcastle United under 21s LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
The ball has spent very little time not in contact with the grass. Actually been a decent watch
Oluwabori works space for a shot 25 yds out right of centre but it was always going wide
Cosgrave does well in the RB position to start Town off on an attack, finding Bray, whose pass squeezes through to Cooke but his pass to George is cut out
Town the only side offering any end product at the moment
Bray probably the stand out Town player so far for me
Shot by George flashes across goal and wide
Corner cleared
Left footed curler by Cosgrave edge of the box tipped behind at full stretch for a corner
NU free kick, central, 40 yds out, foul on Emerson
Lovely move by NU ends with a cross from the left headed away by Arthur
Low cross from the right by Cosgrave flicked on by Cooke but wide