FC Halifax Town v Newcastle United under 21s LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Oct 2024, 18:29 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Newcastle United under 21s in the National League Cup.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

19:40 BST

41

The ball has spent very little time not in contact with the grass. Actually been a decent watch

19:33 BST

34

Oluwabori works space for a shot 25 yds out right of centre but it was always going wide

19:33 BST

33

Cosgrave does well in the RB position to start Town off on an attack, finding Bray, whose pass squeezes through to Cooke but his pass to George is cut out

19:31 BST

33

Town the only side offering any end product at the moment

19:31 BST

32

Bray probably the stand out Town player so far for me

19:30 BST

31

Shot by George flashes across goal and wide

19:30 BST

30

Corner cleared

19:29 BST

30

Left footed curler by Cosgrave edge of the box tipped behind at full stretch for a corner

19:25 BST

26

NU free kick, central, 40 yds out, foul on Emerson

19:24 BST

25

Lovely move by NU ends with a cross from the left headed away by Arthur

19:21 BST

22

Low cross from the right by Cosgrave flicked on by Cooke but wide