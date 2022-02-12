FC Halifax Town v Notts County LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy clash with Notts County at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Jay Benn sent off for Town for a second booking
Header by Town cleared off the line before two shots are blocked
Corner to Town as Thomas’ shot is deflected over
4 mins added
Shortly after the goal the ball fell to Waters near the penalty spot but it got stuck on the nuddy surface and the chance went
Cross from the right to the back post and turned in by Mitchell
GOAL
Town 1-2 Notts Co
A reminder it’s straight to penalties if it’s level after 90 minutes
McDonagh heads wide at the near post from Senior’s cross from the left
Cross from the left cleared as far as Summerfield who skews his shot well wide
Goal bound shot by Thomas blocked before Benn’s follow up shot also blocked and the Waters blazes well over