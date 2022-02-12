FC Halifax Town v Notts County LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy clash with Notts County at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:20 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Notts County LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:53

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:53

94

Jay Benn sent off for Town for a second booking

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:50

91

Header by Town cleared off the line before two shots are blocked

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:50

90

Corner to Town as Thomas’ shot is deflected over

4 mins added

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:48

88

Shortly after the goal the ball fell to Waters near the penalty spot but it got stuck on the nuddy surface and the chance went

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:46

87

Cross from the right to the back post and turned in by Mitchell

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:45

86

GOAL

Town 1-2 Notts Co

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:43

84

A reminder it’s straight to penalties if it’s level after 90 minutes

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:43

84

McDonagh heads wide at the near post from Senior’s cross from the left

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:40

81

Cross from the left cleared as far as Summerfield who skews his shot well wide

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:38

79

Goal bound shot by Thomas blocked before Benn’s follow up shot also blocked and the Waters blazes well over

