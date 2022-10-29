FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Corner straight to the keeper
Town corner
Summerfield tries a shot from the free kick but it doesn’t beat the first man
Foul on Senior right on the edge of the box, free kick rather than penalty given. Oldham man booked
Scruffy shot on target by Cooke tipped away and then cleared
Debrah back on his feet
Break in play for a Town injury, think it’s Debrah
Town fans fume as Dierseruvwe breaks and finds Slew but he turns into traffic and the attack breaks down
Corner nodded back across goal but cleared
First corner of the game to Halifax