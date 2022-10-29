News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:37

58

Corner straight to the keeper

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:36

58

Town corner

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:34

56

Summerfield tries a shot from the free kick but it doesn’t beat the first man

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:33

55

Foul on Senior right on the edge of the box, free kick rather than penalty given. Oldham man booked

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:32

54

Scruffy shot on target by Cooke tipped away and then cleared

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:31

53

Debrah back on his feet

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:30

52

Break in play for a Town injury, think it’s Debrah

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:30

51

Town fans fume as Dierseruvwe breaks and finds Slew but he turns into traffic and the attack breaks down

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:28

50

Corner nodded back across goal but cleared

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:28

50

First corner of the game to Halifax

