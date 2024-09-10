FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the evening, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
Corner cleared and that’s that
Halifax 1-1 Oldham
Town corner - last chance
Shot on target by Town kept out by Hudson
Desperate defending from Town here
Oldham shot from 25 yards blocked
Bray booked for a cynical foul as Oldham break from the corner
Town corner
Oldham long throw comes to nothing
Break in play for a Town injury, think it’s AAA
5 added mins
Cross by Cappello punched away by Hudson who was fouled too
Corner headed away
Town corner
Bray on for Hoti
You’d think Oldham had the extra man - header on target by Norwood saved
Cross from the right by Caprice fizzes through the box without a touch
Evans booked
Oldham have reacted well to the red card to be fair
