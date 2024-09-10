Live

FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:57 BST
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the evening, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:36 BST

FT

Corner cleared and that’s that

Halifax 1-1 Oldham

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:36 BST

96

Town corner - last chance

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:36 BST

96

Shot on target by Town kept out by Hudson

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:35 BST

95

Desperate defending from Town here

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:34 BST

95

Oldham shot from 25 yards blocked

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:33 BST

93

Bray booked for a cynical foul as Oldham break from the corner

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:33 BST

93

Town corner

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:32 BST

92

Oldham long throw comes to nothing

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:31 BST

91

Break in play for a Town injury, think it’s AAA

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:30 BST

91

5 added mins

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:29 BST

89

Cross by Cappello punched away by Hudson who was fouled too

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:29 BST

89

Corner headed away

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:28 BST

89

Town corner

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:27 BST

88

Bray on for Hoti

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:27 BST

87

You’d think Oldham had the extra man - header on target by Norwood saved

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:26 BST

87

Cross from the right by Caprice fizzes through the box without a touch

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:25 BST

86

Evans booked

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 21:25 BST

85

Oldham have reacted well to the red card to be fair

