Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.

David Unsworth. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, October 29

Kick-off: 5.20pm

Referee: Andrew Miller has shown 14 yellow cards and one red card in his five National League matches this season, as well as awarding three penalties. Officiated Halifax's home wins over Southend and Torquay last season, and Oldham's home defeat to Wealdstone this season.

Odds: Halifax win 11/10, draw 12/5, Oldham win 21/10

In the league this season:

Halifax: PL15 W4 D3 L8 F12 A23 GD-11 Pts15

Oldham: PL15 W4 D4 L7 F16 A23 GD-7 Pts16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last five games

Halifax: York (h) W 1-0, Maidstone (a) D 1-1, St Ives (FAC a) W 3-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1

Oldham: Maidenhead (a) D 1-1, Chester (FAC h) D 1-1, Chester (FAC a) D 2-2 (won on penalties), Yeovil (h) W 2-0, Altrincham (a) L 1-0

Scorers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (7), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Rob Harker, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Oldham: Ben Tollitt (5), Mike Fondop-Talom (5), Hallam Hope (3), Dan Gardner, Oscar Threlkeld, Charlie Wellens, Luke Burgess, Chris Porter, David Okagbue,

Manager: David Unsworth was appointed last month as successor to John Sheridan on a three-year contract. The former Everton and Sheffield United defender had a brief spell as caretaker-manager at Everton, and has appointed ex-Halifax caretaker-boss Mick Rathbone as physio at Boundary Park.

Last season: 23rd in League Two

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Former Halifax striker Mike Fondop-Talom has already scored more this season than in the whole of either of his previous two campaigns. He netted 10 times in 29 National League games for Chesterfield during the 2019-20 season, following four goals in 12 games for Halifax during the 2017-18 campaign.

Head to head: Games played - 38, Halifax wins - 10, draws - 12, Oldham wins - 16.

Last time they met: Oldham won 1-0 at The Shay back in January 1974 in the FA Cup.

Match facts: Halifax's last win against Oldham came back in February 1958 when they won 4-2 at Boundary Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax are the lowest scorers in the National League so far this season (12).

Oldham are yet to win away in the league this season, and have only scored twice in their seven away league matches this term.

If Halifax win on Saturday, it will be the first time they will have won three consecutive home league games since April.

Oldham's last away win in the league came back on April 2 when they won 1-0 at Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Halifax players Mike Fondop-Talom, Charlie Cooper, Dan Gardner, Liam Hogan and Lois Maynard are all in the squad at Oldham.

Halifax have kept three clean sheets in their last four home matches.

If Mani Dierseruvwe scores on Saturday, it will be the first time in his senior career he will have scored in four consecutive league matches.

Oldham have only kept two clean sheets in their 15 league games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Eastleigh

Wrexham v Altrincham

Gateshead v Solihull M

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts Co v Torquay

York v Southend

Maidstone v Yeovil

Maidenhead v Bromley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield v Boreham W

Dorking W v Aldershot

Dag & Red v Wealdstone