FC Halifax Town v Oxford City LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Hunter puts the ball in the net but a foul had been given for a foul on the keeper
Poor cross by Oluwabori from the left, straight to the keeper
Header from the corner saved right on the line by Johnson with Oxford appealing it was a goal
1597 in attendance
Town forced into some desperate defending before Oxford win a corner
7 mins added
Free kick nearly flicked on to Cosgrave but falls to the keeper
Cymical foul on Luwabori as he was streaking through the Oxford defence left of centre. Just kicked by the Oxford man, who is booked
Parker drags a left footed shot across goal and wide from the left of the box
Summerfield on for Evans
Humphrey-Ewers on for Kirby
Free kick headed away by Town
Oxford free kick on the right, foul by Oluwabori who is booked