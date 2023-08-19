News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Oxford City LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oxford City at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Oxford City LIVE

Show new updates
16:55 BST

94

Hunter puts the ball in the net but a foul had been given for a foul on the keeper

16:53 BST

93

Poor cross by Oluwabori from the left, straight to the keeper

16:52 BST

91

Header from the corner saved right on the line by Johnson with Oxford appealing it was a goal

1597 in attendance

16:51 BST

90

Town forced into some desperate defending before Oxford win a corner

7 mins added

16:49 BST

88

Free kick nearly flicked on to Cosgrave but falls to the keeper

16:48 BST

88

Cymical foul on Luwabori as he was streaking through the Oxford defence left of centre. Just kicked by the Oxford man, who is booked

16:46 BST

86

Parker drags a left footed shot across goal and wide from the left of the box

16:45 BST

84

Summerfield on for Evans

16:44 BST

83

Humphrey-Ewers on for Kirby

Free kick headed away by Town

16:42 BST

82

Oxford free kick on the right, foul by Oluwabori who is booked

