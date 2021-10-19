FC Halifax Town v Pontefract Collieries LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Pontefract Collieries at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:09 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates from tonight's game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:51

48

Great footwork again from Spence there in winning a free kick in the Town half. Probably been Town’s best player so far

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:50

47

Ponte free kick inside the centre circle

0-0

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:48

46

Second half underway then

0-0

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:33

HT

0-0

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:32

45

Corner taken short and comes to nothing

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:32

45

Town corner

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:31

45

2 mins added

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:26

41

Brilliant Town move ends with Warren’s shot saved. Corner comes to nothing though

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:25

39

Looks like we’re heading towards half time goalless at this rate. Town’s threat weakening if anything, chances possibly drying up a little

0-0

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:23

37

Just been too patchy from Town, no sustained pressure. Dominated the game mind

