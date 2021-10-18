FC Halifax Town v Pontefract Collieries preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, October 19

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Pontefract v Halifax. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Daniel Middleton. Has shown two red cards and 18 yellow cards in five National League games this season. Last took charge of a Halifax game on Boxing Day 2019 when they lost 5-1 at Stockport.

Season so far (league only)

Halifax - P11, W5, D2, L2, F20, A10

Pontefract - P10, W2, D1, L7, F12, A19

Last five games

Halifax: Stockport (h) W 3-0, Aldershot (a) W 1-0, Barnet (a) D 0-0, Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0

Pontefract: Squires Gate (FAC a) W 3-2, Yorkshire Amateurs (FAT h) D 1-1 (L 4-2 on pens), Bridlington Town (h) W 2-0, Handsworth (FAC h) W 6-0, Stocksbridge (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence

Pontefract: Jack Lazenby (2), Jack Vann (2), Eli Hey, Vaughan Redford, Mikey Dunn, Jack Greenhough, Ben Gordon, Derry Robson

Manager: This is Craig Rouse’s first season in charge at the club, having played for them and previously been assistant manager.

Last season: 18th in Northern Premier League Division One North West (before season was stopped due to Covid)

One to watch: Former Brighouse, Colne and Eccleshill striker Eli Hey scored 25 times for Ponte in the Northern Premier League after helping them to promomtion in 2018.

Match facts: The winners will receive £9,375 in prize money and host Maidenhead United in the first round.

Halifax are unbeaten in their last eight games, winning five of them.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches.