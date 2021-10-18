FC Halifax Town v Pontefract Collieries preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Pontefract Collieries.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, October 19
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Daniel Middleton. Has shown two red cards and 18 yellow cards in five National League games this season. Last took charge of a Halifax game on Boxing Day 2019 when they lost 5-1 at Stockport.
Season so far (league only)
Halifax - P11, W5, D2, L2, F20, A10
Pontefract - P10, W2, D1, L7, F12, A19
Last five games
Halifax: Stockport (h) W 3-0, Aldershot (a) W 1-0, Barnet (a) D 0-0, Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0
Pontefract: Squires Gate (FAC a) W 3-2, Yorkshire Amateurs (FAT h) D 1-1 (L 4-2 on pens), Bridlington Town (h) W 2-0, Handsworth (FAC h) W 6-0, Stocksbridge (h) L 1-0
Scorers
Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence
Pontefract: Jack Lazenby (2), Jack Vann (2), Eli Hey, Vaughan Redford, Mikey Dunn, Jack Greenhough, Ben Gordon, Derry Robson
Manager: This is Craig Rouse’s first season in charge at the club, having played for them and previously been assistant manager.
Last season: 18th in Northern Premier League Division One North West (before season was stopped due to Covid)
One to watch: Former Brighouse, Colne and Eccleshill striker Eli Hey scored 25 times for Ponte in the Northern Premier League after helping them to promomtion in 2018.
Match facts: The winners will receive £9,375 in prize money and host Maidenhead United in the first round.
Halifax are unbeaten in their last eight games, winning five of them.
Halifax have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches.
Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday night with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.