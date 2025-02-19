FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE
Halifax 0-0 Rochdale
Cross cleared by Adetoro before the follow up cross is straight to Johnson
Corner cleared
Rochdale corner
Evans’ corner straight behind for a goal kick
4 added mins
Town corner
Ironic cheers from a few Town fans when Thomas came on who feel it’s too late
Allarakhin off for Buyabu
Thomas on for Cappello
Cross from the right by Pugh straight to the keeper
Great ball by Evans to Pugh but his cross from the right is poor and cleared
Mitchell off for Henderson
Free kick comes to nothing
Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep
East booked for a strong tackle on Adetoro. Town wanted a red
Walker guesses right and dives to his right to keep it out
Saved
Flo Hoti will take it.....
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.