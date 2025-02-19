Live

FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:06 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:37 BST

FT

Halifax 0-0 Rochdale

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:36 BST

94

Cross cleared by Adetoro before the follow up cross is straight to Johnson

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

93

Corner cleared

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:34 BST

92

Rochdale corner

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

91

Evans’ corner straight behind for a goal kick

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

91

4 added mins

Town corner

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

89

Ironic cheers from a few Town fans when Thomas came on who feel it’s too late

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

89

Allarakhin off for Buyabu

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

88

Thomas on for Cappello

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

88

Cross from the right by Pugh straight to the keeper

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

87

Great ball by Evans to Pugh but his cross from the right is poor and cleared

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

86

Mitchell off for Henderson

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

86

Free kick comes to nothing

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

85

Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

85

East booked for a strong tackle on Adetoro. Town wanted a red

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

83

Walker guesses right and dives to his right to keep it out

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

83

Saved

Wed, 19 Feb, 2025, 21:24 BST

82

Flo Hoti will take it.....

