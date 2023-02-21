FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the action as it happens, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

18

Town shot blocked at one end before Dallas is played in down the left of the Town bos but skews his shot wide of the near post

17

Good from Dieseruvwe to hold the ball up from a throw in and win a free kick inside the Town half

15

Really flat game so far, both teams looking pretty uninspired. Town starting to see more of the ball but not troubling SM

13

Good tenacity by Alli before his low cross into the box is cleared

11

Play resumes

11

Wright back on his feet. Seemed to have been caught in the face by a flailing arm

10

Wright tries to latch on to Golden’s through ball but is caught by a SM man after the ball had been cleared. Play stopped

9

Solihull looking a tad more comfortable in possession I’d say but not much in the game yet

7

Dieseruvwe wins Town a free kick on the right, 50-55 yds out, taken short before Golden’s cross is cleared in the box

7

Free kick headed away by Debrah, follow up cross headed just wide with Johnson beaten

