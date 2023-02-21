FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the action as it happens, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Town shot blocked at one end before Dallas is played in down the left of the Town bos but skews his shot wide of the near post
Really flat game so far, both teams looking pretty uninspired. Town starting to see more of the ball but not troubling SM
Wright tries to latch on to Golden’s through ball but is caught by a SM man after the ball had been cleared. Play stopped
Dieseruvwe wins Town a free kick on the right, 50-55 yds out, taken short before Golden’s cross is cleared in the box