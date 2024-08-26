Live

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:15 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

13:14 BST

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at home to Solihull Moors - we’ll bring you all the updates on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.