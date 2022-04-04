FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors preview

Action from Town's defeat at Solihull earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, April 5

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Lewis Smith has shown 46 yellow cards and two red cards in 13 National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 2-0 home win over Weymouth in October and Halifax's home defeat to Chesterfield on the final day of last season.

Odds: Halifax win 6/5, draw 12/5, Solihull win 7/4

Season so far

Halifax: P41, W24, D7, L10, F65, A40

Solihull: P42, W23, D11, L8 F73, A44

Last five games

Halifax: Bromley (h) W 1-0, Torquay (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, King's Lynn (a) L 2-0, Wealdstone (h) W 2-0

Solihull: Bromley (FAT a) L 3-1, Eastleigh (h) W 5-3, Grimsby (a) W 2-1, Woking (a) W 3-2, Maidenhead (h) W 3-1

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (20), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (9), Kian Spence (4), Tom Bradbury (4), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Zak Dearnley (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh

Wealdstone: Andrew Dallas (19), Joe Sbarra (14), Dan Newton (6), Callum Maycock (5), Adam Rooney (4), Harry Boyes (4), Kyle Hudlin (3), Jimmy Ball (3), Ryan Barnett (3), Jamie Osborne (2), Lois Maynard (2), Justin Donawa (2), Callum Howe (2), Alex Gudger, James Clarke,

Manager: Neal Ardley took over in the summer having previously been manager at AFC Wimbledon and Notts County, guiding the former to promotion into League One in 2016.

Last season: 11th in National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Joe Sbarra joined Solihull from Burton, who he played for in the Championship and League One, and has 14 goals in 35 league games, although having scored seven goals in his first six games, he has only scored three in his last 16 league appearances.

Match facts: Only Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (21).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (28), and only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer home goals.

Halifax have won more home games in the National League this season (14) than any other team.

Halifax have won their last five home games in a row, keeping four clean sheets out of five, and have won eight of their last nine home league matches.

No team in the National League has lost fewer matches this season than Solihull (6) or fewer away matches than Solihull (3).

Solihull have only lost once in their last 16 matches, and have won their last four in a row.

Last time they met: Halifax suffered their first defeat in ten games thanks to Callum Maycock's second-half goal in October.

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

King's Lynn Town v Bromley

Wealdstone v Maidenhead United