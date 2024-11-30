Live

FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Nov 2024, 13:12 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Southend United at The Shay.

We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen while there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

FT

Halifax 0-2 Southend

Southend got better as the game went on, Town got worse in a dreadful second-half.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

94

Wind on for Bridge

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:49 BST

93

Corner cleared

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:49 BST

93

Shot by Cooke deflects for a corner

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

91

Cross by Cappello from the left straight to the keeper

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

91

5 added mins. 5 minutes too long for me

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

90

And that sums it up fairly well. They try to cross from the right, the ball comes off the Southend player and back onto the Town man and behind for a goal kick

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

90

Town have trailed 2-0 for half an hour but not once have they looked like getting back into the game

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

87

Shot by Appiah-Forson blocked for a corner

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

84

I’d say Southend look more likely to score a third than Town do to get one back

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

82

Emmerson on for Smith

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

80

Appiah-Forson on for Coker

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

79

George flicks Oluwabori’s deflected cross on target but its easily saved

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:34 BST

79

Have to say the Southend fans have been brilliant today. A very good turnout and they’ve not stopped singing

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:34 BST

78

Southend keeper booked for time wasting

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

77

Southend free kick given when Town are the ones baying for a penalty for a shirt pull

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BST

76

Another Town corner

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BST

76

Town shot blocked for a corner

