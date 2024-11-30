FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Halifax 0-2 Southend
Southend got better as the game went on, Town got worse in a dreadful second-half.
Wind on for Bridge
Corner cleared
Shot by Cooke deflects for a corner
Cross by Cappello from the left straight to the keeper
5 added mins. 5 minutes too long for me
And that sums it up fairly well. They try to cross from the right, the ball comes off the Southend player and back onto the Town man and behind for a goal kick
Town have trailed 2-0 for half an hour but not once have they looked like getting back into the game
Shot by Appiah-Forson blocked for a corner
I’d say Southend look more likely to score a third than Town do to get one back
Emmerson on for Smith
Appiah-Forson on for Coker
George flicks Oluwabori’s deflected cross on target but its easily saved
Have to say the Southend fans have been brilliant today. A very good turnout and they’ve not stopped singing
Southend keeper booked for time wasting
Southend free kick given when Town are the ones baying for a penalty for a shirt pull
Another Town corner
Town shot blocked for a corner
