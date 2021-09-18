FC Halifax Town v Stockport County LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game with Stockport County at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:58 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Stockport County LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:55

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:55

FT

What a result for Town

3-0

Sensational

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:54

94

The Shay absolutely rocking now

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:53

93

Played through by Warburton, Waters slides it coolly past the keeper. Game, set and match!

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:52

92

WWWWWAAAAAAAATTTTTTEEEEEEEEERRRRRRSSSSSS! 3-0!!!

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:50

91

Tear on for Slew who has been excellent

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:50

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:50

90

5 mins added

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:46

87

Slew cuts in on his left but his goal bound shot is blocked

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:44

85

Straight out for a goal kick

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:44

85

County corner

Next Page
Page 1 of 9