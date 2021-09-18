FC Halifax Town v Stockport County LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game with Stockport County at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
What a result for Town
3-0
Sensational
The Shay absolutely rocking now
Played through by Warburton, Waters slides it coolly past the keeper. Game, set and match!
WWWWWAAAAAAAATTTTTTEEEEEEEEERRRRRRSSSSSS! 3-0!!!
Tear on for Slew who has been excellent
5 mins added
Slew cuts in on his left but his goal bound shot is blocked
Straight out for a goal kick
County corner