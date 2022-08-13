Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon. There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Torquay United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:59
Some pushing and shoving at full time as emotions finally boil over. Hugely frustrating day for Town
Halifax 0-1 Torquay
3 outstanding saves by the Toruay keeper in added time here
Header by Dierseruvwe straight at the keeper. That might be that
Corner cleared
Another brilliant save by Halstead from Dierseruvwe’s shot. Town corner. Incredible
Cross by Smart cleared before Senior is dispossessed and the attack breaks down
Sensational save by Halstead from Summerfield’s shot
Debrah is up front now
Hunter comes on for his debut in place of Keane