FC Halifax Town v Torquay United LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s first home game of the season against Torquay United.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 1:10 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon. There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:59

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:59

Some pushing and shoving at full time as emotions finally boil over. Hugely frustrating day for Town

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:58

FT

Halifax 0-1 Torquay

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:56

96

3 outstanding saves by the Toruay keeper in added time here

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:56

96

Header by Dierseruvwe straight at the keeper. That might be that

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:55

95

Corner cleared

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:55

95

Another brilliant save by Halstead from Dierseruvwe’s shot. Town corner. Incredible

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:54

94

Cross by Smart cleared before Senior is dispossessed and the attack breaks down

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:53

92

Sensational save by Halstead from Summerfield’s shot

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:53

92

Debrah is up front now

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:51

90

Hunter comes on for his debut in place of Keane

