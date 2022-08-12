FC Halifax Town v Torquay United preview

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 13

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Paul Marsden took charge of Halifax's 2-1 defeat to Maidenhead, 2-0 win over Wealdstone and 1-1 draw with Aldershot last season. He showed 52 yellow cards and seven red cards in 18 National League matches last term.

Odds: Halifax win 10/11, draw 12/5, Torquay win 11/4

Halifax: Lost 2-0 at Barnet and had debutant Jamie Stott sent-off for two bookable offences.

Torquay: Drew 0-0 at home to Oldham, who had former Halifax man Dan Gardner sent-off.

Torquay transfers in: Ollie Tomlinson (Plymouth Argyle), Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United), D

Dylan Crowe (Ipswich Town), Brett McGavin (Ipswich Town), Corie Andrews (AFC Wimbledon), Shaun Donnellan (Maidenhead United), Rhys Lovett (Billericay Town), Ben Wyatt (Sutton United), Ryan Hanson (Dover Athletic), Ashley Nathaniel-George (Southend United), Ross Marshall (Stevenage), Will Goodwin (Stoke City), Kieron Evans (Cardiff City)

Torquay transfers out: Joe Lewis (Stockport County), Danny Wright (Havant & Waterlooville), Dan Holman, Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town), Armani Little (Forest Green Rovers), Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Stockport County), Shaun MacDonald (Cheltenham Town), Jake Andrews (Havant & Waterlooville), Marcin Brzozowski (Hendon), Keelan O'Connell (Weymouth), Louie Slough (Dorchester), Klaidi Lolos (Oxford City), Ben Wynter (Barnet), Gabriel Rogers (Kidderminster), Joe Felix

Manager: Former Yeovil and Bristol City boss Gary Johnson, who has been in management since 1986, guided the club to promotion from the National League South before sealing a 15th-placed finish in the fifth tier. He then led the Gulls to the National League play-off final, where they lost to Hartlepool United on penalties, before the club finished mid-table last season.

Last season: 11th in National League

One to watch: Striker Corie Andrews showed he is capable of scoring goals at National League level when he notched nine in 20 appearances on loan at Aldershot last season.

Last time they met: Billy Waters and Gerry McDonagh scored for Town as they beat Torquay 2-0 at The Shay in March.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Dag & Red

Gateshead v Barnet

Bromley v Altrincham

Yeovil v Wrexham

Boreham W v Notts Co

Maidstone v York

Maidenhead v Scunthorpe

Chesterfield v Aldershot

Eastleigh v Wealdstone

Halifax v Torquay

Solihull M v Southend