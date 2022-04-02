FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Wealdstone at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:08 pm
Saturday, 2nd April 2022
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:47

44

Game dragging itself to HT at the moment. No goalmouth action, no threat of chances being created

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:45

42

Bal played forward to McDonagh but the Wealdstone defender draws a foul from him

0-0

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:42

39

Free kick comes to nothing

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:41

38

Wealdstone free kick 35-40 yds out, middle of goal, just to the left

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:39

36

Corner and follow up cross cleared

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:38

35

Two shots on target by McDonagh both kept out by the keeper before Town win a corner

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:35

32

Play back underway. Wealdstone win a throw near the corner flag

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:33

31

Break in play for an injury to a Town player

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:33

30

Gilmour tries to find Dearnley with a chipped pass but it runs for a goal kick

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:32

29

Spence tries to ping a ball wide to Warren but it’s out for a goal kick

0-0

