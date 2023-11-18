News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Wealdstone at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone LIVE

Show new updates
16:55 GMT

FT

Halifax 1-0 Wealdstone

Very little between the sides. Town shaded the 2nd half after Wealdstone shaded the 1st.

16:54 GMT

95

Town clear it

16:53 GMT

95

On the left sorry

16:53 GMT

95

Wealdstone free kick on the right, crossing chance, last chance

16:52 GMT

94

Summerfield steps in with a clearance in the Town half

16:50 GMT

92

Wright on for Cosgrave

16:49 GMT

91

2,119 (97 away)

16:49 GMT

90

5 mins added

16:49 GMT

90

Town counter but Cosgrave's indecision sees him lose it. Wealdstone then try to attack themselves but its a wayward pass that goes for a Town goal kick

16:48 GMT

89

Wealdstone applying some late pressure. This is where Town need to show some game management and take the sting out of it

