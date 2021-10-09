FC Halifax Town v Weymouth LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Weymouth at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 14:14
I’m told they’re expecting around 60 visiting fans at The Shay today, not bad considering their form and the distance involved
Weymouth: Fizsimons, Cordner, Brooks, Leslie-Smith, Goodship, Mussa, Robinson, Murray, Harfield, Shields, Bearwish. Subs: McBurnie, McQuoid, Ash, Rose, Olomowewe.
Team news
Town team - Johnson, Warren, Debrah, Maher, Senior, Green, Spence, Slew, Warburton, Gilmour, Waters. Subs: Allen, Woods, Newby, McDonagh, Summerfield
Would have thought Jesse Debrah will come in for the suspended Tom Bradbury today, but will there be other changes? Matty Warburton and Elliot Newby must be pushing to start, especially Newby if he can’t play in the FA Cup next weekend.
Highlights from Weymouth’s last game - a 3-0 defeat at Bromley
Watch all the best bits from Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Weymouth.
Halifax are unbeaten in their last six games - winning four and drawing two - while Weymouth are without a win in their last six - losing four and drawing two
This season
Only Barnet and Dover have won fewer games in the division this season than Weymouth, while only leaders Grimsby have won more than Halifax.
Only two sides have scored more goals in the National League this season than Halifax, while no team has conceded more than Weymouth in the division.