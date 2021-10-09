FC Halifax Town v Weymouth LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Weymouth at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 1:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th October 2021, 1:14 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 14:14

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 14:14

Weymouth

I’m told they’re expecting around 60 visiting fans at The Shay today, not bad considering their form and the distance involved

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 14:12

Visitors

Weymouth: Fizsimons, Cordner, Brooks, Leslie-Smith, Goodship, Mussa, Robinson, Murray, Harfield, Shields, Bearwish. Subs: McBurnie, McQuoid, Ash, Rose, Olomowewe.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 14:01

Team news

Town team - Johnson, Warren, Debrah, Maher, Senior, Green, Spence, Slew, Warburton, Gilmour, Waters. Subs: Allen, Woods, Newby, McDonagh, Summerfield

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:50

Shaymen

Would have thought Jesse Debrah will come in for the suspended Tom Bradbury today, but will there be other changes? Matty Warburton and Elliot Newby must be pushing to start, especially Newby if he can’t play in the FA Cup next weekend.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:40

Highlights from Weymouth’s last game - a 3-0 defeat at Bromley

Highlights: Bromley 3-0 Weymouth

Watch all the best bits from Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Weymouth.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:36

Form

Halifax are unbeaten in their last six games - winning four and drawing two - while Weymouth are without a win in their last six - losing four and drawing two

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:36

This season

Only Barnet and Dover have won fewer games in the division this season than Weymouth, while only leaders Grimsby have won more than Halifax.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:34

Stats

Only two sides have scored more goals in the National League this season than Halifax, while no team has conceded more than Weymouth in the division.

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:15

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 13:11

