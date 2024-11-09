FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE
We’ll give you all the updates throughout the afternoon right here, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Halifax 1-0 Woking
Not a classic by any means, but Town get over the line. Just.
Smith hoofs the bal out of play into the Woking half
Town free kick near the corner flag
Town win a free kick on the right in the Woking half, chance to run down the clock
All Woking, Town camped in their own half
Long ball takes one bounce in the Town box before going out for a goal kick
There’ll be 4 added minutes
Shot wide on the turn inside the box by Oluwabori
Taken short, cross blocked
And another corner
Shot by Waters deflects for a corner
Bray does well to pick up the ball on the edge of the box then win a free kick
Adetoro replaced by Oluwabori
Free kick into the wall
Woking really starting to dominate now and most of the play is in the Town half
Woking free kick just outside the box right of centre
Cross from the right straight to Sam Johnson
Cooke wallops the ball away inside the Town half. Town defending well but they’re having to do a lot of it
Judge on for Stretton
Cooke at LWB now
