Live

FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Woking from The Shay.

We’ll give you all the updates throughout the afternoon right here, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT

Halifax 1-0 Woking

Not a classic by any means, but Town get over the line. Just.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

94

Smith hoofs the bal out of play into the Woking half

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

94

Town free kick near the corner flag

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:51 BST

93

Town win a free kick on the right in the Woking half, chance to run down the clock

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:51 BST

92

All Woking, Town camped in their own half

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

91

Long ball takes one bounce in the Town box before going out for a goal kick

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

90

There’ll be 4 added minutes

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

88

Shot wide on the turn inside the box by Oluwabori

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

87

Taken short, cross blocked

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:45 BST

87

And another corner

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:45 BST

86

Shot by Waters deflects for a corner

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

85

Bray does well to pick up the ball on the edge of the box then win a free kick

Adetoro replaced by Oluwabori

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

84

Free kick into the wall

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

82

Woking really starting to dominate now and most of the play is in the Town half

Woking free kick just outside the box right of centre

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

80

Cross from the right straight to Sam Johnson

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

79

Cooke wallops the ball away inside the Town half. Town defending well but they’re having to do a lot of it

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

77

Judge on for Stretton

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

76

Cooke at LWB now

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWoking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice