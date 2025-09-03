Live

FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 18:15 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE

18:58 BST

In the opposition dugout

Neal Ardley has plenty of experience at this level, having managed Notts County, Solihull and York. He guided Woking to the FA Trophy seim-final last season, where they lost to Aldershot.

18:47 BST

18:46 BST

Shaymen

Town unchanged. Super subs Cappello and Harris on the bench again.

18:45 BST

Team news

Town team

Johnson, Tarima, Hmami, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Bray, Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Kawa.

Subs: Ford, Sutcliffe, Griffin, Pugh, Jenkins, Cappello, Harris.

18:36 BST

Stat

Both teams have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

18:34 BST

18:30 BST

Shaymen

A win for Town tonight could lift them to within a point of the top seven. A win for Woking will lift them level on points with Halifax

18:27 BST

Tonight's ref

Aaron Jackson has only taken charge of one game so far this season - Tamworth's 1-1 draw with Brackley on August 25. Last season he showed 30 yellow cards and one red card in eight matches. He was in charge for Southend's 2-0 win at Halifax in November and Town's 3-0 win at Sutton in March.

18:23 BST

ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/here-is-our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-xi-for-wednesdays-game-against-woking-5296839

18:19 BST

Chairman's programme notes

According to the programme notes, Woking requested that the game be moved to Tuesday night, which Halifax agreed to but the request was turned down by the broadcaster DAZN

18:17 BST

Breaking news

Solihull have sacked manager Matt Taylor following their 1-0 home defeat to Yeovil last night. What price Chris Millington rocking up there I wonder?

Tue, 02 Sep, 2025, 11:45 BST

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking at The Shay.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownWokingNational League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice