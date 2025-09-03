FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
In the opposition dugout
Neal Ardley has plenty of experience at this level, having managed Notts County, Solihull and York. He guided Woking to the FA Trophy seim-final last season, where they lost to Aldershot.
Shaymen
Town unchanged. Super subs Cappello and Harris on the bench again.
Team news
Town team
Johnson, Tarima, Hmami, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Bray, Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Kawa.
Subs: Ford, Sutcliffe, Griffin, Pugh, Jenkins, Cappello, Harris.
Stat
Both teams have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight matches.
Shaymen
A win for Town tonight could lift them to within a point of the top seven. A win for Woking will lift them level on points with Halifax
Tonight's ref
Aaron Jackson has only taken charge of one game so far this season - Tamworth's 1-1 draw with Brackley on August 25. Last season he showed 30 yellow cards and one red card in eight matches. He was in charge for Southend's 2-0 win at Halifax in November and Town's 3-0 win at Sutton in March.
ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game
Chairman's programme notes
According to the programme notes, Woking requested that the game be moved to Tuesday night, which Halifax agreed to but the request was turned down by the broadcaster DAZN
Breaking news
Solihull have sacked manager Matt Taylor following their 1-0 home defeat to Yeovil last night. What price Chris Millington rocking up there I wonder?
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking at The Shay.