FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash against Wrexham at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the build-up and all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:38
FT
Halifax 1-2 Wrexham
That’s a sickener for Town. So close to winning it at the other end moments earlier
Mullin smashes it in from a knock down
Goal Wrexham
1-2
4 mins added
So close as Newby hits the post and then Warren’s header is held by the keeper
Waters just can’t get the ball out of his feet inside the box and the chance goes
Cross-shot by James Jones seemed to deflect in off a Town man, possibly Green
Wrexham equalise
1-1
Wrexham pressure ends with a shot way over the bar