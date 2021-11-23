FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash against Wrexham at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:02 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the build-up and all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:38

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:38

FT

FT

Halifax 1-2 Wrexham

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

93

That’s a sickener for Town. So close to winning it at the other end moments earlier

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:34

91

Mullin smashes it in from a knock down

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:34

90

Goal Wrexham

1-2

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:33

90

4 mins added

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:32

89

So close as Newby hits the post and then Warren’s header is held by the keeper

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:30

87

Waters just can’t get the ball out of his feet inside the box and the chance goes

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:27

85

Cross-shot by James Jones seemed to deflect in off a Town man, possibly Green

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:25

83

Wrexham equalise

1-1

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:20

78

Wrexham pressure ends with a shot way over the bar

