FC Halifax Town v Wrexham preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wrexham.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, November 23
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Martin Woods. Has shown 18 yellow cards and one red card in five National League games this season. Last officiated a Halifax game when Town drew 1-1 t home to Eastleigh in November 2019.
Odds: Halifax win 19/10, draw 2/1, Wrexham win 13/10
Season so far
Halifax: P18, W11, D4, L3, F32, A16
Wrexham: P18, W7, D7, L4, F33, A20
Last five games
Halifax: Solihull (a) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 0-0, Maidenhead (FAC h) W 7-4, Dover (a) W 3-1
Wrexham: Torquay (h) D 1-1, Harrogate (FAC a) L 2-1, Aldershot (a) W 5-0, King’s Lynn (a) W 6-2, Wealdstone (h) D 0-0
Scorers
Halifax: Billy Waters (12), Jordan Slew (5), Matty Warburton (3), Tom Bradbury (2), Kieran Green (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Jack Vale, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby
Wrexham: Paul Mullin (10), Jordan Davies (5), Jake Hyde (3), Jordan Ponticelli (3), Aaron Hayden (3), Harry Lennon (2), Dior Angus, Shaun Brisley, Cameron Green, Reece Hall-Johnson, Dan Jarvis, David Jones, Jamie Reckord
Manager: Former Bradford and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson was appointed in July, hoping to emulate the promotions he has earned as manager of Colchester, Bradford and Bolton. Ex-Halifax goalkeeper and coach Lee Butler is the goalkeeping coach at Wrexham.
Last season: 8th in the National League.
One to watch: Top-scorer Paul Mullin has scored six goals in his last seven league games, and netted 34 goals for Cambridge United last season.
Match facts: No team has conceded fewer goals so far this season in the National League than Halifax (12).
The Shaymen have won their last eight consecutive home games.
Only Grimsby have won more home games in the division this season than Halifax (6).
Wrexham are the highest scorers away from home in the National League this season (24).
Only Stockport and Chesterfield have won more away games in the division this season than Wrexham (4).
Halifax have scored in every home match this season, and Wrexham have scored in every away match.
Last time they met: A hat-trick from Jordan Davies and one from Dior Angus saw Wrexham win 4-0 at The Shay in April.
Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Tuesday’s National League fixtures:
Aldershot Town v Torquay United
Boreham Wood v Notts County
Bromley v Yeovil Town
Chesterfield v Altrincham
Dagenham & Redbridge v Eastleigh
Dover Athletic v Wealdstone
FC Halifax Town v Wrexham
Solihull Moors v Grimsby Town
Southend United v Maidenhead United
Stockport County v King’s Lynn Town
Weymouth v Woking