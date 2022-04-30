FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE

Welcome tyo our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Yeovil Town from The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 1:28 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, plus we'll bring you an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:53

95

Corner comes to nothing and that’s full time!

Halifax 1-0 Yeovil

94

Yeovil corner

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:52

94

Yeovil shot over the bar from outside the box. A minute to go

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:51

93

Yeovil free kick. Stenson booked for kicking the ball away

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:50

92

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:49

91

Yoecil corner

1,947 in attendance

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:49

90

4 mins added

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:47

89

Town just applying some game management now, just trying to see the game out

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:46

87

Town free kick into the box comes to nothing

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:45

86

The Shay has come alive after that goal

“We’re on our way” rings around the ground

