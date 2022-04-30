Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, plus we'll bring you an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:53
Corner comes to nothing and that’s full time!
Halifax 1-0 Yeovil
Yeovil corner
Yeovil shot over the bar from outside the box. A minute to go
Yeovil free kick. Stenson booked for kicking the ball away
Corner comes to nothing
Yoecil corner
1,947 in attendance
4 mins added
Town just applying some game management now, just trying to see the game out
Town free kick into the box comes to nothing
The Shay has come alive after that goal
“We’re on our way” rings around the ground