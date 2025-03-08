FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Halifax 1-0 Yeovil
Cappello’s goal wins it for Town
Yeovil free kick on halfway, last chance to lump it into the box
Another Town corner after they waste some time taking it short
Shot by Bray edge of the box parried behind for a corner
Town can’t believe it as Evans in penalised on the left corner, would have had a clear run into the box
Cruncing tackle by Cooke gets a big round of applause
Pugh in a good crossing position but its straight to the keeper
Going to be a nervy last four mins of added time
Town in anywhere-will-do territory
Twamley fires over left of the box
6 added mins
Flick shot by McGuckin left of the box, saved by Johnson
Arthur’s header off the line but he committed a foul
Thomas does really well to win a free kick near the byline on the left
Town really should have got a second in that spell they had. Its a nervy finish now where it really should be all over
Big cheer from the home fans as Thomas wins a free kick just inside the Town half
Cousins-Dawson does well to block and cross and then stop it going for a corner
1,688 in attendance
Corner cleared and the pressure finally abates
Another Yeovil corner after crosses are cleared
Twamley on for Yeovil
