Live

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Yeovil Town from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

FT

Halifax 1-0 Yeovil

Cappello’s goal wins it for Town

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

97

Yeovil free kick on halfway, last chance to lump it into the box

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

96

Another Town corner after they waste some time taking it short

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

95

Shot by Bray edge of the box parried behind for a corner

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

94

Town can’t believe it as Evans in penalised on the left corner, would have had a clear run into the box

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

94

Cruncing tackle by Cooke gets a big round of applause

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

93

Pugh in a good crossing position but its straight to the keeper

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

92

Going to be a nervy last four mins of added time

Town in anywhere-will-do territory

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

90

Twamley fires over left of the box

6 added mins

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

89

Flick shot by McGuckin left of the box, saved by Johnson

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

88

Arthur’s header off the line but he committed a foul

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

87

Thomas does really well to win a free kick near the byline on the left

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

87

Town really should have got a second in that spell they had. Its a nervy finish now where it really should be all over

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

86

Big cheer from the home fans as Thomas wins a free kick just inside the Town half

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

83

Cousins-Dawson does well to block and cross and then stop it going for a corner

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

83

1,688 in attendance

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

81

Corner cleared and the pressure finally abates

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

81

Another Yeovil corner after crosses are cleared

Twamley on for Yeovil

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice