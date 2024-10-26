FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
Halifax 1-2 York
Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory
Cleared
Big Sam up for it
Town free kick but after a melee breaks out following a tackle on Senior
ree kick will be about 40 yds out right of centre
Last chance
Still not kicked off again, one of the York staff has been booked
The Shay stunned into disbelief, apart from the away end
Free kick headed back across goal by Howe and Pearce converts
Goal for York - incredible
York free kick 30 yds out central
Shot on target by York but deflects into the grasp of Johnson
Low cross from the left cleared by Cummings
York pushing for a winner
What a sickener that is for Town. York haven’t been in the game all half yet somehow pull level
Corner tapped in at the far post
Goal for York
Shot by Fadera deflects for a corner
6 mins added
York free kick, chance to launch it into the box
Cross from the right met by a glancing header by Pearce harmlessly wide
