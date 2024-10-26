Live

FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:57 BST

FT

Halifax 1-2 York

Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:57 BST

100

Cleared

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:56 BST

100

Big Sam up for it

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:56 BST

99

Town free kick but after a melee breaks out following a tackle on Senior

ree kick will be about 40 yds out right of centre

Last chance

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:54 BST

97

Still not kicked off again, one of the York staff has been booked

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:54 BST

96

The Shay stunned into disbelief, apart from the away end

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:53 BST

96

Free kick headed back across goal by Howe and Pearce converts

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:53 BST

96

Goal for York - incredible

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:52 BST

95

York free kick 30 yds out central

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:51 BST

94

Shot on target by York but deflects into the grasp of Johnson

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:51 BST

94

Low cross from the left cleared by Cummings

York pushing for a winner

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:50 BST

92

What a sickener that is for Town. York haven’t been in the game all half yet somehow pull level

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

91

Corner tapped in at the far post

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

91

Goal for York

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

91

Shot by Fadera deflects for a corner

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

90

6 mins added

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:47 BST

90

York free kick, chance to launch it into the box

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

88

Cross from the right met by a glancing header by Pearce harmlessly wide

