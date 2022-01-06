FC Halifax Town: We believe we can go all the way, says Shaymen defender Bradbury

Tom Bradbury. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen will go top of the National League at the halfway mark if they beat Eastleigh at home on Saturday.

And Bradbury says he and the rest of the Halifax squad believe they can go all the way.

"There's a genuine belief from me, 100 per cent, and when I speak to other players, 100 per cent," he said.

"We all want that on our CV's, we all want to get Halifax into League Two.

"The club's not been there for a while, so if we can get it back into the Football League, what an achievement that would be.

"If we're second in the league now, it's just a case of more of the same (over the second-half of the season).

"If we win against Eastleigh we'll be on two points per game, which is winning the league form, not even play-offs.

"It's been a good 20-odd games but it's all for nothing if we don't do the same and end up first come the end of May."

Bradbury says the team spirit is strong at the club, which has gone a long way to propelling Halifax into the promotion contenders.

"I'm only 23, I've not had too many dressing rooms in my career, but this is the best one I've had by a mile," he said.

"We're all friends off the pitch, which honestly doesn't often happen.

"We're friends off the pitch, friends on the pitch, playing for each other, fighting for each other, we all want the same thing, which is to be in the mix come May 15.

"We're buying into everything we're getting told and it's certainly working.

"I've always believed we've got a good dressing room and we've shown that.

"Most of the lads from last year stayed so there's a good core in this team, which bodes well, obviously in your second year you know what the gaffer wants from you and it looks like the plan and the tactics are working well.

"We've got a great dressing room and we're showing it.

"It's the second-half of the season after Saturday, the business end of the season, so we've got to go and win on Saturday and keep going."

Asked if there was any reason why Town couldn't maintain their strong form, Bradbury said: "No, definitely not, as long as we keep the group together then we should be fine."

The Shaymen are competing against some big-spending clubs such as Wrexham, Stockport and Chesterfield, but Bradbury says money isn't everything.

"We've got a good team spirit in this dressing room and I think that goes a long way," he said.

"It's all well and good paying millions of pounds, but if they're all selfish players that are doing it for the wrong reasons, then it's not good, whereas everyone in this dressing room is young, hungry and trying to do well in the game.

"We're all buying into what Pete, Milly and the coaches say, and it's certainly paying off."

Halifax come into the Eastleigh game on the back of consecutive hard-fought draws at promotion rivals Chesterfield and Grimsby, who both scored late equalisers to deny The Shaymen all three points.

"Second-half we dropped off it and tried to see out the win," Bradbury said of Monday's draw at Grimsby.

"We've got a better footballing style than that, we should get on the football more and take the sting out of the game at times by being composed on the ball.

"So we're not at our best but we're not getting beat at Chesterfield away or Grimsby away, so that certainly bodes well.

"To concede so late was what really hurt in that dressing room.

"I feel like we defended about 50 crosses in that second-half and unfortunately the 51st cross has gone in.

"But the gaffer said it's another point and if we win on Saturday that's still two points per game, which is what we're aiming for.

"So it's a good point, we've just got to keep our heads up and go again."

Bradbury has formed a solid partnership at the back with Town skipper Niall Maher, helping The Shaymen rack up 11 clean sheets this season.

"I've been enjoying it, in the four with me and Naz (Niall Maher), we've got a good partnership," he said.

"Jesse (Debrah) is doing well, training hard, pushing us all the way, but we're playing well so long may it continue."

Bradbury is into his second season with Halifax, and feels he has progressed as a player since first joining.

"I have, which comes with games," he said.

"I'm more aggressive, more of a leader, being more dominant on the pitch.

"It seems to be working, I keep getting told I'm doing well, so I've just got to keep working hard and continue the form."

When asked how he feels he has developed at the club, Bradbury said: "Maybe becoming more physical with my stature, growing into my frame, working hard in the gym, putting on a bit of size, being consistent in my training, what I eat, sleeping, all that stuff.