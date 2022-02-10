FC Halifax Town: "We'll be playing our strongest team," says Wild on Saturday's FA Trophy clash with Notts County

A win for Town on Saturday would bank them £6,000 but more importantly, a place in the quarter-finals and just two rounds away from a trip to Wembley.

"Because we've got the luxury of one game a week, it's just another game for us," said Wild.

"It's as important as our league fixtures. I'm paying it the respect it deserves, and we'll be playing our strongest team.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"Because we're Saturday to Saturday, resting players is not really the thing to do at the moment.

"Players then come off the pace, come off where they are. With the game being off last Saturday, the lads need a game, so I'll be paying it the respect it deserves."

When asked if the FA Trophy was as important to his as the league, Wild said: "Every game matters, that's why I've always picked strong teams in the Trophy.

"Every game matters to me. Every game's an important game to us and we want to do well in every game we play."

And Wild is confident he has the squad to cope with the games generated by both competitions.

"Without injuries we've got 25 players. We've got two for every position so it's just next man up," he said.

"That's how I want to behave. We pay every game the respect it deserves and if somebody's injured, the next man comes in."

County come into the game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Barnet on Tuesday night, leaving them eighth in the National League, five points behind Halifax with a game in hand.

"I've been watching them, they're really good with the football, really dominant with the football," said Wild.

"And if we let them have the ball, a bit like Dagenham, then they'll hurt us.

"What we did well to them at home, in periods, other than conceding two daft goals against them that put them us the back foot, we stopped them playing, we got in their faces, we made the pitch compact, we got out and pressed the ball and on the transition, every time we attacked, we looked like we'd threaten them.

"So we know if we sit off them, they'll hurt us, we know that if we let them play, they'll hurt us.

"They're a really good football team and we've got to make sure we stop them doing what they're good at, starve them of the football, and implement what we're good at.

"I'd say that Dagenham and Notts County are probably two of the best footballing sides in the league. If you let them play football, you've got a problem."

Town beat County 3-2 earlier in the season in the league at The Shay, coming from 2-0 down with ten men and winning thanks to Matty Warburton's goal in the tenth minute of added time.

When asked if the win, and the circumstances of it, gives his side extra belief going into the game, Wild said: "It does, but it probably fires them up as much as it fires us up.

"I'm under no doubts they'll be wanting to avenge what happened last time to them here.

"I, for one, know they're one of the big hitters in this league, whether it's FA Trophy or league, they'll be wanting to avenge what happened to them last time here."

And Wild is expecting a more open match than Town's last home fixture, their 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood.

"It'll be two good footy sides going bang at it, you'd like to think it'll be a good football match," he said, "and not a case of get a goal and bed in, which we've had in recent weeks."

Wild has bolstered his squad in recent weeks with the additions of Aaron Martin and Jamie Thomas on loan and Zak Dearnley, on a permanent deal, all until the end of the season.

"We all know that character's key, you've got to have the right character to play here, and the right character to add to our dressing room," Wild said.

"And then secondly, it's footballers, so we look at the areas where we're strong, the areas where we need to maybe have two for every position, knowing that half the squad can play in two positions anyway.

"With a small squad we have to make sure we can do that, and we have to look at 'do they fit into our budget?' in terms of what we're trying to do.

"We didn't want the three coming in to be squad fillers, we wanted them to be players that would add to our squad and give competition in those places."

Conversely, Wild says a couple of his squad are set to head out on loan if deals can be agreed for them.

"We're looking to loan a couple out, we spoke to the lads about going out and we've got circulars out for them to try and get some games," he said.

"They're a victim of circumstance, they haven't had the playing time they deserve to keep their development going.