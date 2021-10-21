FC Halifax Town: “We’ve got a big week coming up now” says Wild ahead of Solihull clash

FC Halifax Town v Weymouth, The Shay, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Pete Wild

The Shaymen then host Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday (7.45pm) before facing Bromley next Saturday.

All three clubs are in the top eight of the National League.

Given the difficulty of Town’s upcoming week, an FA Cup replay on Tuesday night, which Halifax won 1-0 against Pontefract Collieries to set-up a first round clash with Maidenhead at The Shay on November 6, was hardly ideal.

“We’ll see how everybody is on Thursday and take it from there,” said Wild when asked whether there might be any tired legs after their 180 minutes against Pontefract.

“Some lads had minutes on Tuesday that hadn’t been getting minutes, which was important, and I need to make sure I put the right team out.

“We’ve got a big week coming up now and I need to pick the right team three times this week.

“I think that’s going to be my message to them on Thursday, ‘I need to pick the right team three times.’”

Solihull, who have former Halifax captain Lois Maynard among their ranks, have won five of their last eight matches, having not won any of their first three, and have not conceded a goal in their last three games.

“It’s going to be a football match, it’s two teams who want to play football,” Wild said.

“I think we were really unlucky down there last year so I want to go and put that right.

“Neal (Ardley, manager) puts out excellent football sides and we’re going to have to be at our best and dust the boys down ready for Saturday.

“Neal’s probably one of the people I know more than anybody in this league, great lad, great manager, and produces excellent footballing sides.

“So I’m really looking forward to a good football match on Saturday.”

Solihull striker Andrew Dallas, who has three goals this season, was one of Wild’s targets during the close season.

“We pushed for Dallas but we were outbid, as we were with a lot (of players) over the summer,” said the Town boss.

“And we spoke to Danny Newton as well, who is also a centre-forward for them.

“Unfortunately we were out-priced for both of them in the end, but we were looking at the right people.

“We just sometimes can’t get the people we want due to finances.”

Attacking midfielder Joe Sbarra is Solihull’s top scorer with seven goals in 11 league games.

“He’s a really good player, he played for them last year, really exciting, faces you up, dribbles against you.

“He’s like a Billy Waters but in a number ten for them.

“They’ve got some exciting players, as have we, so what a football match Saturday should be.”