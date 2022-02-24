FC Halifax Town: "We've got a brilliant group" - Injured Green can't wait to play his part in Shaymen's promotion push

Kieran Green. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Town midfielder knows a thing or two about the determination, effort and commitment that his team-mates showed so impressively to earn a point with ten-men for more than half the game at Meadow Lane.

And the fact he, and fellow injury victim Matty Warburton, were at the match rather than recuperating at home on a cold Tuesday night, is maybe a glimpse into the togetherness that has helped propel The Shaymen into the race for promotion.

"I think Tuesday night is an example of what we've got as a group, that when we are in spots of adversity, we come together as a group and we do what the lads showed," said Green.

"Every single one of them went to war for each other, and that's how it is in training every day, and in every game.

"Not many people would say they'd been in that situation before but we actually were against the same team, so we knew we could beat them with ten men.

"That probably crept into a couple of the lads' minds, it certainly did in mine watching it.

"I thought 'it's definitely do-able' and I think the lads believed that.

"We've got a brilliant group, we've gone to war for that second-half and come out on top.

"We're really happy to come away with a point in the circumstances. A point on the road in this league is not a bad point at all.

"So to go there, with a big crowd, big stadium, and get a point with ten men, brilliant."

Green hasn't featured for Town since going off injured in the 1-0 defeat at Maidenhead on January 22.

"The injury's going well, the recovery's going to plan, we're hitting every milestone on time so I'll hopefully be back on the (training) pitch back end of this week and I can imagine it speeding up from there," he said.

"I just went over on my ankle, I've jumped for a header, landed and went over on my ankle. It's one of those things.

"I went for a scan and it came up straight away as a bit of ligament damage.

"It's frustrating because they take time to heal and I'm dying to get back.

"I'm just trying to help out as much as I can.

"I was at Notts County on Tuesday, trying to get round the lads, trying to get morale up, motivate, do whatever I can to be a part of it.

"Other than that, it's a bit boring, I'm getting a bit sick of it!"

But Green says it's vital that the proper process is followed when recovering from an injury, however frustrating that might be.

"That's exactly what you've got to do, you can't cut corners when you're coming back from injury, probably particularly with ligaments," he said.

"It's making sure you hit every milestone every day and you do it the right way.

"We have done and, touch wood, so far everything's going to plan."

When asked about a possible return date, Green said: "I'm not sure, we haven't got a date yet.

"If I said a date the physio would probably add a bit more time onto it.

"I'd say next week if it was up to me!"

Town's draw on Tuesday night leaves them sixth in the National League, ten points off top spot but with two games in hand on leaders Stockport.

"I'm not one for the cliche but I'm going to have to go with it, because it genuinely is one game at a time," Green said.

"But that performance on Tuesday answers that question of what we think in there.

"I just want to be part of it, help the lads.

"I was there on Tuesday night to watch it, I just want to do everything I can to help the team.