FC Halifax Town: Wild issues injury update ahead of Stockport clash

Maher hasn't played for Town since being forced off in the 1-0 defeat at Southend on April 23, with loanee Pierce Bird producing some superb performances in his place at centre-back.
Wild says defender Tom Bradbury, who hasn't played since the 2-0 home win over Chesterfield on April 18, is unlikely to feature against Stockport on Sunday, but could still be fit for the play-offs.
On midfielder Kieran Green, who was forced off with a knee injury in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aldershot, Wild said: "We'll see how his knee settles down, hopefully he might be running on Friday and if he does, he's got a chance for Sunday."
And on defender Jack Senior, who missed Saturday's game with a groin injury, Wild said: "Jack was out running (on Tuesday) and it is hoped he will be fit for Sunday's game."