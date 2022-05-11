FC Halifax Town: Wild issues injury update ahead of Stockport clash

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says captain Niall Maher is back in contention after returning to training this week.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:09 pm

Maher hasn't played for Town since being forced off in the 1-0 defeat at Southend on April 23, with loanee Pierce Bird producing some superb performances in his place at centre-back.

Wild says defender Tom Bradbury, who hasn't played since the 2-0 home win over Chesterfield on April 18, is unlikely to feature against Stockport on Sunday, but could still be fit for the play-offs.

On midfielder Kieran Green, who was forced off with a knee injury in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aldershot, Wild said: "We'll see how his knee settles down, hopefully he might be running on Friday and if he does, he's got a chance for Sunday."

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

And on defender Jack Senior, who missed Saturday's game with a groin injury, Wild said: "Jack was out running (on Tuesday) and it is hoped he will be fit for Sunday's game."

