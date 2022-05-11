FC Halifax Town: Wild says youth team's cup success is culmination of three years' hard work

"When I came to the football club, I wanted to make sure it was a one team mentality, and there was a pathway for the young players, and that youth had a chance here," Wild said.

"And I think what you see now is three years of hard work from the youth team and the football club.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've had three of the youth team training with us this week, as they do every week with different players.

"(The cup win) is fantastic for them, I'm dead pleased for them, against a team that was basically a year older than them as well. They were all third years and we were all first and second years, so that makes the achievement even more special."

Wild says the futures of those coming to the end of their time on the youth team programme will be decided soon.

"The reason why we have them train with us is so that we can accelerate their development, so we can them in our environment, see if they've got the potential to make the step-up," he said.

"In the next week or two we'll be making decisions on the second years and deciding who's got a chance and who will be offered a pro contract, so that process is already ongoing, and has been throughout the season."