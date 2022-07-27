FC Halifax Town winger Jamie Allen voted off ITV2's reality show Love Island

Allen and his coupled-up partner Danica were voted off tonight's (Wednesday) episode by members of the public.

The Halifax winger, who joined the club in the summer of 2019 and signed a new contract earlier this summer, entered the Love Island villa last week as one of four 'bombshells'.

FC Halifax Town have said his future will be discussed on his return, with manager Chris Millington telling the Courier: "The situation is as has been announced by the club, that Jamie made the decision that he wanted to go on Love Island and we, as a club, will review his position once he returns.

Jamie Allen. Photo: ITV Plc / Lifted Entertainment

"I think it would be unfair to discuss it further in Jamie's absence but in the fullness of time, I expect all the information will come out."