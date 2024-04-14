FC Halifax Town's home game against Oldham Athletic on Thursday to be played at Chesterfield
Halifax were forced to play Saturday’s game against Barnet at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium, which will also be the venue for Tuesday night’s match with Ebbsfleet due to The Shay pitch being unplayable.
In a statement on social media, the club said: “Again, we understand the frustration recent postponements have caused and we would like to thank Chesterfield for helping us to fulfil this fixture.
"For home fans, tickets will be available to collect and buy in person at the Shay Stadium reception on Wednesday 2-7pm. All tickets already purchased and collected remain valid for this fixture.
Season tickets are also valid as usual. There is no pay on the day facility for this fixture.
"There will be a further announcement regarding stand allocation and other details tomorrow (Monday).”
Meanwhile, Town have also announced they have recuced admission prices for Tuesday night’s game against Ebbsfleet at the Wham Stadium.
Adult tickets are now £15, 12 to 17-year-old tickets are £5 and under 12 tickets are free, while Accrington season ticket holders can attend for £10.
