Town manager Chris Millington says injured duo Ryan Galvin and Max Wright are a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Southend.

Both Galvin and Wright missed Monday’s 0-0 draw with Altrincham at The Shay, along with Milli Alli, and neither are expected to shake off their injuries in time for Saturday’s game.

"He came off against Altrincham (on Boxing Day) with a tight hamstring but it might be slightly more than that, so it might be a week or so on the sidelines for him,” Millington said on Galvin.

On winger Wright, Millington said: "He came off early in the Boxing Day fixture, rolling his ankle, so that'll probably be a couple of weeks rest and recuperation and should hopefully be back mid-to-late Jan."

Ryan Galvin and Max Wright

Alli was due to have a scan today (Tuesday) on the knee problem that kept him out of the New Year’s Day game.

On all three players’ chances of being available for Southend, Millington said: "Alli we just don't know, it's completely up in the air, so we'll have to see when we get more information.

"Galvin and Wright, probably unlikely."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield is also unlikely to feature this weekend.

"He's doing well, he's out running,” Millington said.

"There'll be a bit of further treatment for him, all being well, in the next week.

"Whether he'll be available for Southend, that might be unrealistic, but hopefully available for Solihull."

And on midfielder Jack Evans, Millington said: "He's looking good, he's out running and he's progressing nicely, so he's on target."