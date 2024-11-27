Forest Green Rovers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Forest Green 1-1 Halifax
Town free kick in their own half. That should be that
Oluwabori loses the ball and FGR break but |Town snuff it out
Would Town take a point? At 1-0 down with less than ten minutes to go, absolutely they would
Town free kick in their own half
Emmerson on for Hoti
4 added mins
Triple FGR change - Doidge off for Cardwell, Bunker off for Quigley and Osadebe on for Knowles
87th minute! Shot by Oluwabori squirms under the keeper and crawls over the line
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN!
FGR look more likely to get a second than Town do to equalise I’m afraid
Chance for Doidge from a cross on the left but his header, I think, comes back off the post
Johnson punches away a FGR free kick before the follow up cross is headed wide
Jenkins off for Bray. Jenkins has had a good game but has faded second half
Clearance by Cummings after a flowing FGR move
Shot ballooned over the bar from FGR inside the box
A second goal for the hosts kills the game
It must be hard for the FGR to relax on the ball when they have Steve Cotterill yelling “Relax!” at the top of his voice at them
If Town were playing a back 4, they’ve switched to a back 3 again with Pugh and George the wing backs
