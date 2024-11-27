Live

Forest Green Rovers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Nov 2024, 18:40 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game away to Forest Green Rovers.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:34 BST

FT

Forest Green 1-1 Halifax

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:33 BST

94

Town free kick in their own half. That should be that

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:32 BST

93

Oluwabori loses the ball and FGR break but |Town snuff it out

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:31 BST

92

Would Town take a point? At 1-0 down with less than ten minutes to go, absolutely they would

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:30 BST

92

Town free kick in their own half

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:30 BST

91

Emmerson on for Hoti

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:29 BST

91

4 added mins

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:28 BST

89

Triple FGR change - Doidge off for Cardwell, Bunker off for Quigley and Osadebe on for Knowles

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:26 BST

87

87th minute! Shot by Oluwabori squirms under the keeper and crawls over the line

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:25 BST

87

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN!

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:23 BST

84

FGR look more likely to get a second than Town do to equalise I’m afraid

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:22 BST

83

Chance for Doidge from a cross on the left but his header, I think, comes back off the post

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:21 BST

82

Johnson punches away a FGR free kick before the follow up cross is headed wide

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:20 BST

81

Jenkins off for Bray. Jenkins has had a good game but has faded second half

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:20 BST

81

Clearance by Cummings after a flowing FGR move

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:17 BST

78

Shot ballooned over the bar from FGR inside the box

A second goal for the hosts kills the game

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:17 BST

78

It must be hard for the FGR to relax on the ball when they have Steve Cotterill yelling “Relax!” at the top of his voice at them

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:15 BST

76

If Town were playing a back 4, they’ve switched to a back 3 again with Pugh and George the wing backs

