Former FC Halifax Town boss bookies' favourite to become new Fleetwood Town manager

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:02 BST
Former FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild is the bookies’ favourite to become the new manager of Fleetwood Town.

The League Two club, who are 18th in the table, sacked Charlie Adam at the weekend following a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.

Wild left Halifax at the end of the 2021-22 season to take charge of Barrow, where he stayed in charge until May 2024.

He is clear favourite at 1/2 with BetVictor for the Fleetwood job, with ex Notts County boss Kevin Nolan next at 12/1 and then Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson former Wigan and Rotherham boss Leam Richardson at 16/1.

Current Halifax manager Chris Millington is 20/1 for the job along with Steven Schumacher and Mark Kennedy.

