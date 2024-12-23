Former FC Halifax Town boss bookies' favourite to become new Fleetwood Town manager
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The League Two club, who are 18th in the table, sacked Charlie Adam at the weekend following a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
Wild left Halifax at the end of the 2021-22 season to take charge of Barrow, where he stayed in charge until May 2024.
He is clear favourite at 1/2 with BetVictor for the Fleetwood job, with ex Notts County boss Kevin Nolan next at 12/1 and then Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson former Wigan and Rotherham boss Leam Richardson at 16/1.
Current Halifax manager Chris Millington is 20/1 for the job along with Steven Schumacher and Mark Kennedy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.