Former FC Halifax Town boss Fullarton leaves role as technical director at Walsall

Jamie Fullarton

Fullarton was appointed to the role in April 2021 and leaves with The Saddlers 18th in League Two.

He was Halifax manager between February 2018 and the summer of 2019.

In a statement on their website, Walsall said: "Walsall Football Club can today confirm that Technical Director Jamie Fullarton has left his role at the Club.

"During his time as Technical Director, Fullarton has been responsible for restructuring the entire Football Department, implementing infrastructure throughout, including the Academy, to create a foundation but now feels the time is right for a new challenge.

The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Jamie for his dedication, hard work and contribution whilst at the Club and wish him all the very best for the future."

Speaking to the club website, Fullarton said: "I would like to thank the Chairman, the Board, all the staff and players at Walsall Football Club for their support during my time at the Club.